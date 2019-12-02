Boo Boo, a 3 1/2-year-old Bully, was stolen from a Vernon residence Nov. 30, 2019. After a post from the owner went viral online, the owner found her beloved pup in Grande Cache, Alta. (Tamara Daley)

Dog stolen in Vernon to be reunited with owner

3-year-old Boo Boo stolen from 25th Avenue home now with RCMP in Alberta

Boo Boo was stolen from a home in Vernon on Saturday, leaving owner Tamara Daley in shock and disbelief. But, thanks to social media, Daley and her dog, Boo Boo, will be reunited in no time.

“He is like my child,” owner Daley said about the three-year-old Bully dog. “Who just steals a dog?” she asked.

Around 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Daley’s stepfather put the dog outside of the home on 25th Street in Vernon momentarily, while he grabbed a jacket and a leash. But within five minutes, the dog was snatched off the lead line and taken away by a person wearing a grey sweater and black vest.

Daley took to Facebook and shared video footage captured from security cameras around the home.

“He is very attached to my father in-law who is battling cancer, so this is very devastating,” Daley wrote, alongside a photograph of the sleeping dog.

That post was shared more than 11,000 times. The town was on the lookout for Boo Boo.

Daley received reports of sightings in the Village Green Hotel and Daley said a Facebook contact reached out to offer the services of his scent-sniffing dog. Daley said the dog “responded on a room” in the hotel, indicating Boo Boo was there.

“They went from the Village Green to Blue River and he was sold there in a diner,” Daley said. Blue River is about four hours north of Vernon.

The dog was sold in Tony’s Grill, but staff thought something was fishy and turned to the web to investigate. They found Daley’s post and immediately called her to alert her of the dog’s location.

The woman who sold the dog, Daley was told, informed the buyer the dog was rescued from the BC SPCA. But the fact Boo Boo isn’t neutered was a red flag, prompting the search online.

Boo Boo is now with the RCMP in the detachment in Grande Cache, Alta., more than eight hours away from home. The diner also reported the make, model and licence plate number of the vehicle associated with the sale to the RCMP, Daley said.

“Without social media, he probably wouldn’t be coming home,” Daley said.

This isn’t the first time people have shown interested in the young pup, Daley explained.

“We’ve had people come up to us and offer an outrageous amount of money for him, but of course we said ‘no,’” she said. “But I never thought he’d get stolen.”

She said she will have a much tighter leash on Boo Boo from now on.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Woman dies in crash near Vernon

READ MORE: UPDATE: Worker suffers foot injury at Westside film shoot

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Legal reckoning: New sexual abuse lawsuits could cost Catholic church more than $4B
Next story
VIDEO: Kamloops man tells emotional story of crash that left him paralyzed

Just Posted

Vernon church event shines bright

Emmanuel Baptist Church presents Bethlehem Star for the 11th straight year Dec. 6-8

Artsolutely counts down to Christmas in Vernon

14th annual Vernon Community Arts Centre fundraiser underway daily until Dec. 24

Vernon businesses camp out for parking passes

Lined up as early as 4 a.m. Monday morning in front of City Hall

Spallumcheen wheelchair curler boosts Canada to world finals

Ina Forrest and teammates win World B finals in Finland to earn one of three spots to world tourney

Public input welcome on 2020 Vernon budget

Feedback wanted during Dec. 9, 10 meetings at City Hall

Residents rally to support those experiencing homelessness in Kelowna

Supporters want the city to house the homeless before weather worsens

Iconic tattoo artist Bethany Saura mourned by Kelowna residents

Saura helped to build “The Ink Parlour” tattoo studio in Kelowna last year

NHL player Borowiecki halts attempted robbery in Vancouver

Ottawa Senators defenceman ‘BoroCop’ confronts alleged thief

Kelowna residents mourn loss of 27-year-old tattoo artist Bethany Saura

Saura helped to build “The Ink Parlour” tattoo studio in Kelowna last year

Pop culture influences 2019 pet names such as Kawhi, Alaska and Khaleesi

Cannabis legalization coincided with a 33 per cent spike in dogs named Mary Jane

White Rock only B.C. community where female police officers outnumber men

Provincially, only 24 per cent of officers are women; nationally, that number drops to 22 per cent.

Paint project brings Westbank First Nation learning centre to life

WFN announced completion of project in late November

Campaign for class-action against City of Kelowna dropped

The GoFundMe started last week to raise money for a lawsuit against the city is no longer

Dictionary.com chooses ‘existential’ as word of the year

Word kept appearing in searches after wildfires, Hurricane Dorian, and mass shootings

Most Read