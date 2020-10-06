Unleashed Brewing Co. is set to be constructed in a new industrial development located at 889 Vaughan Avenue. (Contributed)

Dog-themed brewery coming to Kelowna

Unleashed Brewing Co. will also provide support to local animal shelters and homes for rescue dogs

Tails are wagging at the announcement of a dog-themed brewery, set to be the latest addition to Kelowna’s brewery district.

Unleashed Brewing Co. aims to provide a unique craft beer experience that is based on a brand related to the characteristics of the canines that have been part of the founder’s lives. The desire of the owners is to make this establishment “dog-themed,” and to provide support to local animal shelters and provide better education and safer homes for rescue dogs.

“We brew beers bold and strong like the big dogs, and light and crisp for the little dogs,” reads a statement on the company’s Facebook page.

“Always bursting with extraordinary flavours and aromas for all beer lovers, our creations will leave our patrons with a drooling hunger for unique craft brews.”

The proposed brewery is set to be constructed in a new industrial development located at 889 Vaughan Avenue, directly across from Rustic Reel Brewing Co. The brewery will also have a patio area facing Clement Avenue and ample parking.

An application has been sent to Kelowna city council to request a lounge endorsement in addition to a recently approved manufacturer (Brewery) license.

READ MORE: COVID-19 fails to close curtain on Okanagan arts bursaries

READ MORE: Summerland music promoter wins national award

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

City of Kelowna

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Massive blueberry harvester stolen from rural Fraser Valley property
Next story
Vernon resident’s property hit with racist vandalism

Just Posted

Kootenay International Junior Hockey League to begin season Nov. 13

Home openers scheduled as 14 of 17 teams will participate in this year’s Junior B season

Armstrong residents oppose future logging at Rose Swanson Mountain

An online petition calls for the crown land to be spared from clear cutting

Sicamous RCMP confirm two deaths in Highway 97A collision

Highway remains closed as police investigate the crash between a semi truck and a passenger vehicle

Vernon resident’s property hit with racist vandalism

RCMP have not been able to identify any suspects

Vernon golf pro finishes runner-up at PGA of BC Women’s Championships

Kyla Inaba also awarded 2020 Community Leadership Bursary

Weekend sees 358 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths in B.C.

There have been 9,739 test-positive cases in B.C. since January

COVID testing up for youth but B.C.’s top doctor says in-classroom transmission low

No youth or children have died due to the virus, and hospitalizations are less than one per cent.

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Penticton now home to an officially recognized Craft Beer Week

Home to a flourishing beer scene, the city’s mayor crowned Oct. 16 to 24 Craft Beer Week

B.C. VOTES 2020: NDP vows log quotas, community building fund

Forest, industrial communities look for help in election platforms

UPDATE: 84-year-old man dies after falling off KVR trail

A 74-year-old hiker with breathing problems was airlifted to hospital in a seperate incident earlier today

Dog-themed brewery coming to Kelowna

Unleashed Brewing Co. will also provide support to local animal shelters and homes for rescue dogs

Kelowna strip club’s late night operation not in breach of public health orders

Interior Health states the Liquid Zoo is providing full meal service

Guitarist Eddie Van Halen dead at age 65 after long battle with cancer

Rocker had formed Van Halen in the 1970s with his brother

Most Read