Dog walk supports independence

Seventh annual Pet Valu Walk for Dog Guides is in Enderby May 27

Lace and leash up for the annual fundraising walk.

The seventh annual Pet Valu Walk for Dog Guides is happening in Enderby at the Lions Gazebo in Riverside Park May 27.

“The largest walk of its kind in Canada, the Pet Valu Walk for Dog Guides is held in over 300 communities across Canada in support of Canadians with disabilities,” said local organizer Jean Early. ions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides is a national charitable foundation whose mission is to assist Canadians with a medical or physical disability by providing them with dog guides at no cost. Each dog guide costs approximately $25,000 to raise and train.”

For more information call Early at 250-838-7410 or Betty at 250-836-4126.

Previous story
Dog recovering after being attacked on rail trail
Next story
Family of Humboldt Broncos player says GoFundMe should be split evenly

Just Posted

Vehicle found off road in West Kelowna

Emergency crews were on scene at Carrington Road

What’s in a name? Lake Country middle school naming process to be decided

That which we call a school by any other word would smell as sweet

Map: Evacuation alerts in effect for Central Okanagan

Kelowna - Our interactive map will help you keep up with emergency events

UPDATE: Evacuation in West Kelowna due to rising creek levels

Evacuation alerts now include Hodge Road in Vernon

Dog recovering after being attacked on rail trail

The 13-year-old Collie-mix was attacked Friday in Lake Country

More volunteers needed for Red Cross disaster relief

The non-profit held a preparedness event today in Kelowna

Family of Humboldt Broncos player says GoFundMe should be split evenly

Officials with the team have said they will establish an advisory committee

B.C. soccer club gets professional membership; can join Canadian Premier League

Clubs from B.C., as well as Halifax, Calgary, Port City, and York Region, Ont., got seal of approval

Provincial program to bring disaster planning into B.C. stores

Read-made shopping lists, displays will help British Columbians plan ahead, Jennifer Rice said

Correcting the Okanagan Correctional

B.C. Corrections, an academic and a union boss on moving forward from Incorrectional

A letter to my former self

Black Press Media reporter Dawn Gibson reflects on climbing into the boxing ring for the first time

Mobile home park under evacuation due to flooding in Merritt

More than 20 homes evacuated due to flooding along Guichon Creek

Bruins forward Brad Marchand warned by NHL to stop licking people

Marchand licked Ryan Callahan’s face in second period of Friday’s 4-3 overtime victory

COLUMN: When we fail inmates, we fail ourselves

Solutions for inmates go far beyond the walls of the Okanagan Correctional Centre

Most Read