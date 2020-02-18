Dogs killed after mobile home in B.C. used as animal shelter catches fire

The cause of the fire is not yet known

A number of dogs did not survive an early morning fire to a mobile home where the dogs were housed in Langley, according to Langley Township fire chief Bruce Ferguson. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

A number of dogs sheltered in a mobile home in Langley were killed in a fire early Tuesday morning.

The fire was reported at 3:51 a.m. at 21755 40th Ave., according to Langley Township deputy fire chief Bruce Ferguson.

“A number of dogs perished in the fire,” he explained. “One person was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation.”

The mobile home did not have any persons living in it, but was used to rescue dogs before finding them homes, Ferguson said.

READ MORE: Early morning crash takes out power to hundreds in south Langley

Some dogs did survive the blaze. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

@JotiGrewal_

joti.grewal@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

LangleyLangley Township