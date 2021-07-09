Donating to the Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail gets smoother

From left to right: Alex de Chantal, Rail Trail Fundraising Strategy Coordinator, Regional District of North Okanagan Area F Director Denis Delisle, Splatsin Kukpi7 Wayne Christian, Columbia Shuswap Regional District Board Chair Kevin Flynn and Shuswap Community Foundation Manager Roger Parenteau celebrate signing of the memorandum of understanding to support raising funds for the Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail between Sicamous and Armstrong. (Contributed)

Donating to the Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail project is getting easier and more secure.

Two community foundations have now joined the fundraising project.

According to a news release, the Shuswap Community Foundation and the Community Foundation of the North Okanagan have signed a memorandum of agreement with rail trail ownership partners – Splatsin, the Regional District of North Okanagan and the Columbia Shuswap Regional District.

Both community foundations will now be accepting all public donations and holding them in a special reserve fund earmarked for the construction of the rail trail.

“We are extremely excited to be partners in the development of the Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail into a world-class, year-round destination for people to enjoy. The new trail will offer increased access to green space in the spectacular Shuswap and will contribute to the physical and mental well-being of residents and visitors alike,” commented Roger Parenteau, Shuswap Community Foundation manager.

With the help of private donors, the rail trail partners are building a 50-kilometre, non-motorized rail trail that will connect communities to each other and provide access to physical activity.

“We are embarking on a journey in partnership with other jurisdictions to show the world that we as Splatsin te Secwepemc have much to offer in our rich connection to the lands and water with our culture, songs and dances; we are still here after thousands of years, the land is the ashes of our ancestors,” said Splatsin Kukpi7 (Chief) Wayne Christian.

The Community Capital Fundraising Campaign is currently raising funds based on one metre of hard-packed aggregate trail surface, which costs approximately $160. As donations are raised to surface the rail trail, those funds can help leverage government grant funding to address all the other layers.

All contributions are tax deductible and tax receipts will be issued for any donation over $20. Donations to Shuswap Community Foundation can be made via credit card, cheque, etransfer or cash. For more information or to donate, go to: www.shuswapnorthokanaganrailtrail.ca/donate.

A gift of publicly traded securities can also be an attractive option for rail trail donors. Contact the Shuswap Community Foundation by email at info@shuswapfoundation.ca or phone 250-832-5428 for more information.

More information on the Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail can be found at: www.ShuswapNorthOkanaganRailTrail.ca.

newsroom@saobserver.net

