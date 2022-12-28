Donation builds safety around Vernon’s Hospice House

Chain link being cut by an unknown person at the Hospice House in Vernon. (Video still) A generous donation from the Foord Family Foundation helped erect a fence around the North Okanagan Hospice Society home. (Contributed)

The Foord Family Foundation has come to the rescue of security needs at the North Okanagan Hospice Society (NOHS).

The chain link fence on the 25th Avenue side of the property has been cut through numerous times with unauthorized individuals entering the grounds. But thanks to the Foord Family’s $15,000 donation, a new fence has been erected to secure the property, including the 12-bed end-of-life palliative care home and administration offices.

“The safety and security of our clients and employees is a top priority, we have had ongoing issues with the fence being breached. We are extremely grateful to the Foord Family Foundation grant for covering this unexpected expense,” said NOHS executive director Lisa Matthews.

The chain link has been replaced with 130 feet of six-foot tall steel fencing and a security gate, enhancing both the security and appearance of the property, which boasts beautiful gardens.

Additional security upgrades including cameras and lighting are being sought by NOHS.

The Foord Family Foundation is a registered charitable foundation based in Vernon, BC. The Foundation was established in 2009 by Tom and Norah Foord, who cared deeply about supporting the community that had given so much to them and their family.

The Foord Family Foundation remains a private family foundation, with the board of directors comprised of family members.

