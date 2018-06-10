Mission Hill Elementary principal Colline Johnson accepts a cheque from Tolko regional HR manager Ryan Johnson Friday, June 8. (Photo submitted)

Donation enhances Vernon school’s literacy program

Tolko donated $2,000 to Mission Hill Elementary Friday

Mission Hill Elementary’s literacy program, with the help of Tolko, is getting a boost.

Ryan Johnson, Tolko’s regional HR manager presented a $2,000 cheque to principal Colline Johnson Friday.

“A great big thank you goes to Tolko for supporting literacy at our school,” Colline said. “Thanks to the generous donation of $2,000 from Tolko, Mission Hill will be able to purchase valuable resources targeted towards specific programming for our at‐risk readers.”

Some of these resources include a specialized reading program called the Leveled Literacy Intervention program by Fountas & Pinell. Additionally, donations were used to create a leveled literacy Home Reading Lending Library for students to have access to good quality levelled books for daily practice at home.

“It was a privilege to present Mission Hill Elementary the donation,” said Ryan. “Literacy is a critical factor in improving the chances for every child’s success in life. This donation fits well with Tolko’s community investment strategy to support our local communities and focus on youth at risk.”

Kal Tire, LaFarge, Vernon Pee Wee Hockey Tournament Committee and the Parent Advisory Council all donated to Mission Hill’s literacy program recently.

Colline said the school is also grateful to the many other community partners that have contributed to a variety of other initiatives this year at Mission Hill Elementary including: Emmanuel Baptist Church, Trinity United Church, Starfish Backpack Program, Upper Room Mission, Breakfast Clubs of Canada and many individual sponsors.

