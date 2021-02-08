Donations dip in downtown Vernon kindness meters

Council to determine which organization to back with 2020’s total

Kindness meters were installed in downtown Vernon in 2016 to raise money for organizations that assist with those in need. (Morning Star file)

Donations in downtown Vernon’s kindness meters have dropped by nearly 80 per cent since their installation in 2016.

The first year they were in use, a total of $1,863.82 was collected and this year, a total of $386.16 was raised.

City of Vernon council is to determine where 2020’s total is to be donated Monday, Feb. 8.

Groups such as the Salvation Army Food Bank ($1,863.82 in 2016), Upper Room Mission ($1,798.68 in 2017), North Okanagan Youth and Family Services ($672.47 in 2018) and Vernon Community Dental Access Centre ($711.10 in 2019) were selected as the recipients of the funding for their work in assisting those in need in the community.

A list of service providers has been presented to council for their consideration, including the Vernon and District Hospice Society, Turning Points Collaborative Society and Archway Society for Domestic Peace, among others.

In March 2020, dozens of parking meters were vandalized downtown, including one Kindness Meter.

