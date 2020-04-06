Donations needed for BC SPCA Vernon branch

BC SPCA Vernon and District branch is in need of donations after COVID-19 closes doors to public. (BC SPCA photo)

The BC SPCA Vernon and District Branch has closed its doors to the public amid the COVID-19 pandemic to protect its staff and visitors, but as a consequence, the donations have also stopped.

“Along with the people that usually come to visit and adopt shelter animals, donations come in to our branch,” the organization said in a social media post. “Without the foot traffic, these donations have stopped and we don’t know when we will be able to hold another fundraising event.”

Instead, the Vernon branch manager Chelsea Taylor is asking Vernonites to generously make a donation directly to the branch, “so we can continue to be there for the animals in our community.”

Donations can be made online at spca.bc.ca.

“Thank you for doing what you can to help abused and abandoned animals of Vernon,” she wrote.

