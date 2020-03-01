RCMP investigate the fatal pedestrian collision of a toddler, two, and the injury of a woman at a Squamish grocery store parking lot on Feb. 29, 2020. (RCMP handout)

Donations pour in for family of Squamish toddler killed in parking lot crash

Fundraiser has raised more than $23,000 as of Sunday

Donations have come quickly for the family of a two-year-old girl killed in a parking lot crash in Squamish Friday.

According to RCMP, the crash happened around 6 p.m. when the mother and daughter were walking through a grocery store parking lot.

Police and paramedics responded to the scene and found a woman and child hit by a vehicle. The driver remained on scene and has cooperated with police.

The GoFundMe for the family was started on Saturday and by early Sunday afternoon had raised more than $23,000. The goal was set at $10,000.

In a post to the fundraiser website, organizer Aaron Brink said the donations were unbelievable. All of the funds raised are set to go to the family.

“We can hardly comprehend the amount of love and support that has poured in. With the sincerest gratitude… we thank you all. You are helping ensure that this family is cared for in a very challenging and dark season. Thank you for being a light!!” Brink wrote.

The BC Coroners Service and RCMP Integrated Collision Analyst Reconstruction Service are also aiding in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Squamish RCMP.

Black Press Media has reached out to RCMP for updates on the condition of the woman.

Most Read