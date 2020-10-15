The Enderby Fire Department responded to a house fire on Gunther Ellison Road around 5 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. (Brendan Shykora - Vernon Morning Star)

The Enderby Fire Department responded to a house fire on Gunther Ellison Road around 5 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. (Brendan Shykora - Vernon Morning Star)

Donations roll in for Enderby family after house fire

House deemed a complete loss after 5 a.m. blaze

Hours after a morning blaze destroyed a two-storey home in Enderby, donations started to pour in for the affected family.

The Enderby Fire Department reported to a structure fire on Gunther Ellison Road around 5 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 15.

“The occupants were doing renovations so they were not home at the time,” said Enderby Fire Chief Cliff Vetter. “They were staying in a trailer on the property and woke up to the crackling.”

The home, Vetter said, is a complete loss and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Six hours later, Enderby resident Tina Knull organized a GoFundMe campaign to support those affected.

“Andrew and Ashley Gabielle of Enderby have had their home completely destroyed,” she wrote. “All are safe, but are in shock from the trauma.”

Knull has set a $7,000 goal to help set up the family before the temperature drops.

To donate, visit GoFundMe.com.

READ MORE: Enderby home total loss after morning blaze

READ MORE: VIDEO: Abbotsford woman records unusual object in the sky

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Penticton mass-murderer apologizes: ‘I tragically disrupted so many lives’
Next story
BC Liberal leader rebukes candidate comparing free birth control to eugenics

Just Posted

The Enderby Fire Department responded to a house fire on Gunther Ellison Road around 5 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. (Brendan Shykora - Vernon Morning Star)
Donations roll in for Enderby family after house fire

House deemed a complete loss after 5 a.m. blaze

The City of Vernon voted in favour Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, to send a letter to the province calling for universal, no-cost coverage of prescription contraception in B.C., joining the ranks of municipalities such as Vancouver, Victoria, Cranbrook, New Westminster and Fernie. (Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi - AP photo)
Vernon 10th in B.C. to endorse free birth control

City council voted in favour of Coun. Kelly Fehr’s motion to pen the province to support no-cost access to contraceptives

Vernon’s Tanis Marquette (right) and longtime friend Bree Gable of Prince George shaved their heads Sunday, Oct. 4, at The Beauty Bar in Vernon, to support a mutual friend’s daughter, Harper Hanki, one, going through a life-threatening battle. The fundraiser successfully reached its $30,000 goal through the head shaves and online auction. (Morning Star - file photo)
Vernon head-shaving fundraiser surpasses goal

Duo shaved their heads for a mutual friend’s daughter, raising more than $30,000

BC Greens candidate Keli Westgate is running for the seat in Vernon-Monashee in the upcoming Oct. 24, 2020, election. (Contributed)
BC VOTES 2020: Meet your Vernon-Monashee Candidates: Keli Westgate, BC Greens

Keli Westgate is vying for the Vernon-Monashee seat

BC NDP candidate Harwdiner Sandhu is running for the seat in Vernon-Monashee in the upcoming Oct. 24 election. (Contributed)
BC VOTES 2020: Meet your Vernon-Monashee Candidates: Harwinder Sandhu, BC NDP

BC NDP candidate Harwinder Sandhu is vying for the Vernon-Monashee seat

A Kelowna clinic decided to immunize their patients in a drive-thru flu clinic. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
Kelowna clinic offers drive-thru flu shots

CGB Medical physician Dr. Janet Evans said they found drive-thru to be a safer option

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

(File)
Kelowna RCMP release further details on suspect involved in grabbing incident

A man allegedly grabbed an 11-year-old boy on the way home from school in September

A vehicle left the highway after colliding with a van before colliding with another vehicle in the Riverside Starbucks drive-thru. (Jesse Day - Western News)
Three vehicle collision closes Penticton Starbucks drive-thru

Car was ‘spinning in reverse with full throttle on’ before colliding with two other vehicles

John Brittain, 68, was charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder in relation to the deaths of Darlene Knippelberg, Rudi Winter and Susan and Barry Wonch on April 15, 2019. (File)
Penticton mass-murderer apologizes: ‘I tragically disrupted so many lives’

John Brittain killed four of his ex-wife’s neighbours in a mid-day rampage on April 15, 2019

Protesters measure old growth trees set to be logged in Argonaut Creek, north of Revelstoke. The area is habitat for endangered caribou. (Submitted by Wilderness Committee)
B.C. voters prioritize environment in upcoming election: survey

The provincial election is Oct. 24

The B.C. NDP have pledged to make contraception options such as birth control pills, IUDs, the patch, and the Nuva ring free for all. (AccessBC)
B.C. NDP’s pledge of free birth control followed by Liberals, Greens

AccessBC says burden of paying for contraception should be carried by society, not just women

Laurie Throness, BC Liberal candidate for Chilliwack-Kent, said free birth control was like eugenics, and he didn’t approve of it. BC Liberal party leader Andrew Wilkinson has shot back on Twitter on Oct. 15, 2020 saying the candidate, and 7-year MLA is wrong for saying this. (Screenshot)
BC Liberal leader rebukes candidate comparing free birth control to eugenics

NDP’s Selina Robinson calls Chilliwack-Kent candidate’s words ‘so disrespectful to women that I’m outraged’

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
RCMP investigate homicide in Merritt

A Merritt man in his 20s was fatally shot on Thursday

Most Read