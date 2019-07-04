THEATRE ENTRANCE The entrance to the Centre Stage Theatre in Summerland once featured a logo recognizing the sizeable bequeathment from Janet Ritchie. Summerland council, the Okanagan Skaha School District, the municipality’s Cultural Development Committee and the Recreation Department will work create signage for the building entrance to recognize donors. (John Arendt/Summerland Review)

Donors to Summerland Centre Stage Theatre will be recognized

Names of community donors are no longer displayed at facility

When Summerland’s Centre Stage Theatre was constructed in 1987, donations from community members made up more than one-quarter of the $776,000 cost.

But today, the names of the donors are no longer displayed at the entrance to the theatre and the JR logo, in recognition of Janet Ritchie, no longer graces the entrance to the building.

Ritchie gave bequeathment of $130,000 to the theatre, by far the largest donation from a community member.

READ ALSO: Summerland students stage Legally Blonde

READ ALSO: Awards recognize Summerland businesses and individuals

The names of the donors had been on display at the theatre in the past, but in 2018, when the school district renovated the entrance to the theatre, plaques acknowledging community contributions were removed and have not been reinstalled because of their mismatched look.

In a letter to the Summerland Cultural Committee, Susan Gibbs said the donor contributions should be recognized.

“I feel that it is important to recognize the contribution that citizens of Summerland have made to our cultural institutions in the past and by doing so, indicate that there is a part they can play in the continuing development of a vibrant cultural sector in our community,” the letter stated.

Council has approved a resolution to work with the school district, the Cultural Development Committee and the Recreation Department to create signage for the building entrance.

Municipal staff and the school district will also work to ensure the name Janet Ritchie Centre Stage Theatre be mounted prominently on the building exterior.

The theatre is run through a joint use agreement between the school district and the municipality.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Chinese-sponsored reception at annual B.C. mayors’ convention under scrutiny

Just Posted

Vernon Panthers foursome named to Team B.C.

Quartet will try to help province win Football Canada Cup U18 championship for first time

North Okanagan residents encouraged to take community survey

The Community Foundation of the North Okanagan is participating in a province-wide survey to learn more about its residents

Vernon, North Okanagan teachers, worker finalists for Premier’s Awards

Three teachers and a Indigenous education worker nominated for Excellence in Eduaction awards

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: cloudy, showers expected

Environment Canada is calling for rain across the Okanagan tomorrow

Vernon pro sinks hole in one in support of ALS

The Rise golf manager Mike Van Horne scores for Golfathon for ALS

VIDEO: Mother bear saves cubs in B.C. lake

Video shows mother rescuing one from drowning.

Pianos to punches: Okanagan musician boxes for charity

Neville Bowman is stepping into the ring as a “three-round hero” in Kelowna on July 6

Alleged baby-snatcher to plead guilty in Kelowna

Harold Giffen Clarkson Nyren will appear in court on July 23

PHOTOS: Landslide shuts down Kitimat’s only water source

The municipality has appealed to residents to cut down water usage

Old dogs, hilarious tricks in Carvan Farm Theatre’s latest, The Coyotes

Romantic musical comedy takes place in not-so-distant future

Eligible B.C. families to receive Climate Credit cash boost

Climate Action Tax Credit offsets carbon taxes and is now being increased

B.C. river unsafe for crews after slide but blocked fish could be moved: DFO

Fish were blocked after the slide happened around June 21 or 22 in a remote area near Big Bar

‘Naive’ of Canada to believe Trump pushed Xi on Kovrig, Spavor: China

China believes Canada is solely responsible for the degeneration of relations between the two countries

Victoria’s ‘bicycle mayor’ says helmet law signals ‘failed’ government

Susan Stokhof says helmets wouldn’t be necessary with ‘proper separated infrastructure’

Most Read