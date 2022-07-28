Don’t be a statistic: ICBC, province urge travellers to drive safe over B.C. Day long weekend

B.C. Day long weekend can be one of the most dangerous as road trippers head out

Drivers are being advised to give themselves time, plan ahead, check for road construction and watch for other vulnerable road users on B.C. Day long weekend, a time when accident rates are usually higher than normal. (File photo)

Long weekends mean more vehicles – and crashes – on B.C. roads.

On average, three people are killed and 560 injured in crashes over the B.C. Day long weekend every year, according to the Insurance Corporation of British Columbia (ICBC).

As the B.C. Day long weekend approaches, travellers are encouraged to stay safe on the road by planning ahead, using extra caution and being prepared for higher-than-normal traffic volumes.

The B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said drivers can expect delays on Coquihalla Highway 5 as portions of the highway are one lane in each direction, due to damage from the November 2021 atmospheric river and ongoing reconstruction work. The heaviest traffic volumes on the Coquihalla are anticipated from noon until 8 p.m. daily.

Drivers are encouraged to adjust travel plans to avoid peak times or consider using Highway 3 as an alternative route between the Interior and Lower Mainland. Drivers on other routes throughout the province should also expect higher-than-average traffic volumes and plan accordingly.

General tips for a safe trip include:

* Allow additional time to get to your destination due to increased traffic on the roads.

* Most crashes this long weekend happen on Friday so plan to head out on Thursday or Saturday morning if possible to avoid traffic congestion and possible delays.

* Special events occurring in communities along the corridor will also create an increase in drivers along the route, and travellers should watch for traffic control.

* Be prepared for extreme temperatures, pack lots of water and food for passengers and pets, and keep informed of heat wave warnings through alerts at Emergency Info BC: https://www.emergencyinfobc.gov.bc.ca/latest-news/

* Make sure your vehicle is up for the drive by having a full tank of fuel and charged battery, and by checking engine oil, washer fluid, lights and tires, including the spare.

* Plan breaks at rest areas, which can be identified through: https://www.th.gov.bc.ca/restareas/

* Watch for motorcyclists and share the road with cyclists and other users.

* Obey all posted speed limits and traffic control signs and devices.

ICBC statistics:

In the Lower Mainland, on average, one person is killed and 380 people are injured in 1,200 crashes every year over the B.C. Day long weekend.

In the Southern Interior, on average, one person is killed and 85 people are injured in 350 crashes every year over the B.C. Day long weekend.

On Vancouver Island, on average, one person is killed and 70 people are injured in 300 crashes every year over the B.C. Day long weekend.

In North Central B.C., on average, one person is killed and 24 people are injured in 130 crashes every year over the B.C. Day long weekend.

For the most up-to-date highway travel information, check @DriveBC on Twitter, or check: www.DriveBC.ca

Read more: B.C. mayor urges premier to tweak road speeds in an ‘epidemic of road crash fatalities’



ruth.lloyd@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

British ColumbiaDrivingFamily Vacations