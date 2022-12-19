Don’t let safety take a holiday: Vernon

Vernon Fire Rescue Services is offering simple and friendly reminders to help everyone avoid potential hazards this holiday season.
Christmas tree and holiday décor safety
• If using a real tree, choose a tree with fresh, green needles that do not fall off when touched, and add water to the tree stand daily;
• Make sure the tree is at least one metre away from all heat sources (like fireplaces, radiators, candles, heat vents or lights);
• Make sure the tree is not blocking an exit;
• Some lights are only for indoor or outdoor use, but not both. Double check your lights;
• Replace any string of lights that has worn or broken cords or loose bulb connections. Read manufacturer’s instructions for number of light strands to connect;
• Never use lit candles to decorate the tree;
• Choose decorations that are flame resistant or flame retardant;
• Use clips, not nails, to hang lights so cords do not get damaged;
• Always turn off Christmas tree lights before leaving home or going to bed.
Heat source safety
• Keep anything that can burn at least one metre away from heating equipment (like the furnace, fireplace, wood stove, or portable space heater);
• Have a one-metre “kid-free zone” around open fires and space heaters;
• Never use your oven to heat your home;
• Have heating equipment and chimneys cleaned and inspected every year by a qualified professional;
• Remember to turn off portable heaters when leaving the room or going to bed;
• Make sure the fireplace has a sturdy screen to stop sparks from flying into the room. Ashes should be cool before putting them in a metal container. Keep the container a safe distance away from your home;
• Test smoke alarms at least once a month.
