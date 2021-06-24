Don’t party too hard for St. Jean Baptiste Day, Interior Health warns

Hubert Pomerleau picks red delicious apples from an orchard in Summerland in this 2016 photo. (File photo)

Interior Health is requesting Quebec fruit pickers, who might be in the region, celebrate cautiously today, St. Jean Baptiste Day, to not spread COVID-19.

In a letter to seasonal domestic workers from Quebec, Interior Health (IH) warned that due to the “ongoing risks of the spread of COVID-19, we ask that you follow the BC restart plan. Provincial Health Orders currently prohibit gatherings of 10 or more people outside and personal gatherings of more than five people inside.”

“We understand that this is an important holiday for Quebecois to celebrate,” the letter reads.

IH warns becoming sick with COVID-19 could impact your own health and your employment as you will have to self-isolate for 14 days.

“Choose to celebrate this year with a small group of friends outdoors with whom you have regular contact and within your circle of acquaintances,” the letter reads.

It also encourages all seasonal workers to get vaccinated.

St. Jean Baptiste Day is celebrated annually on June 24.

It is the traditional feast day of the Nativity of St. John the Baptist. It was declared a public holiday in Quebec in 1925.

