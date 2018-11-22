Downed hydro lines shut part of Highway 97

The incident took place north of Vernon between Westside Road and Grandview Flats Road N.

DriveBC reported a closure on highway 97 Wednesday night.

At around 8:15 p.m., DriveBC received reports of a vehicle incident located about 11-17 km north of Vernon between Westside Road and Grandview Flats Road N.

#BCHwy97 reports of vehicle incident at Westside Road. The road is CLOSED. More details as we receive them. #VernonBC — Drive BC (@DriveBC) November 22, 2018

Downed hydro lines caused closures in both directions for 5.3 km. Drivers were detoured via St. Anne’s Road.

UPDATE – #BCHwy97 reports of vehicle incident at Westside Road. The road is CLOSED. Estimated time of opening is 12:30 AM. #VernonBChttps://t.co/E9g7kt3B79 — Drive BC (@DriveBC) November 22, 2018

The road reopened around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

