Downed hydro lines shut part of Highway 97

The incident took place north of Vernon between Westside Road and Grandview Flats Road N.

DriveBC reported a closure on highway 97 Wednesday night.

At around 8:15 p.m., DriveBC received reports of a vehicle incident located about 11-17 km north of Vernon between Westside Road and Grandview Flats Road N.

Downed hydro lines caused closures in both directions for 5.3 km. Drivers were detoured via St. Anne’s Road.

The road reopened around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

