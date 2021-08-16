(Stacia O’Brien/Facebook)

(Stacia O’Brien/Facebook)

UPDATE: Downed power lines knock out power between Lake Country and Vernon

Traffic cleared, but power remains out for 200 properties

UPDATE: 8:30 p.m.

Traffic is again moving on Highway 97 between Lake Country and Vernon, but more than 200 properties remain without power.

Power has been out since just before 7 p.m. for 204 BC Hydro customers near Oyama after power lines fell on Monday evening.

BC Hydro crews are on scene.

ORIGINAL:

Downed power lines are creating a significant traffic jam between Lake Country and Vernon on Monday evening.

The power line is down on Gatzke Road, closing that road’s northbound lanes and stalling traffic all the way back to Highway 97.

Power is currently out for 204 BC Hydro customers in the area and crews are at the scene, according to the utility’s outage map.

Emergency personnel are directing traffic in the area.

READ MORE: Evacuation alert expands slightly due to Mount Law wildfire near West Kelowna

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

KelownaLake CountryOkanaganTrafficVernon

Previous story
Evacuation alert expands slightly due to Mount Law wildfire near West Kelowna
Next story
UPDATE: Planned ignition near Falkland helps mitigate White Rock Lake wildfire growth

Just Posted

The view from around Ellison looking across Okanagan Lake to Westside Road Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at 4 a.m. The extent of loss has yet to be determined, but local government and BC Wildfire Servies confirm there was significant loss. (Sandra Blattler - Facebook)
UPDATE: Planned ignition near Falkland helps mitigate White Rock Lake wildfire growth

(Stacia O’Brien/Facebook)
UPDATE: Downed power lines knock out power between Lake Country and Vernon

The policy change impacts all routes and service in the Kelowna Regional Transit System, route 90 between UBC Okanagan and Vernon, and route 70 between Penticton and Kelowna. (Contributed/BC Transit)
Vernon bus service gears back up following wildfire

Several flights flying out and into Kelowna International Airport have been delayed, many coming from Vancouver, Calgary or Edmonton. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)
Flights delayed, cancelled at Kelowna International Airport due to wildfires