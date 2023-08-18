Downtown block in Nelson to be closed to traffic for 1-day experiment

George Chandler is asking Nelson to consider what its downtown might look like without cars.

Chandler is part of the Nelson Sunday Town Square Organizing Committee that has received permission from the city to close traffic on the 500 block of Baker Street from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 20.

The closure is a one-day experiment to see how residents utilize a downtown street that is for pedestrians only. Chandler, a public space advocate, wants to start a conversation about how downtown Nelson is utilized, and whether or not it makes sense to shut down even one block to traffic.

“I think it’s time to discuss it seriously, and confront some of the myths around car traffic being totally essential to business, like you have to be able to park right in front of the store or people are not going to go in the store. Well, that’s kind of 1950s thinking. I don’t think it’s true anymore, or it’s certainly worth questioning and looking at.”

Nelson rarely closes any block of its most popular street to vehicles, except for annual events like the Road Kings car show or for the farmers market that runs Wednesdays every summer.

Hall Street Plaza meanwhile, which was renovated in 2016, was created from a parking lot as a flexible space that could be used for events. But it’s usually still a parking lot.

Chandler said the event Sunday — the quietest day of the week for downtown traffic — won’t just be an empty city block.