George Chandler shows off Hall Street Plaza, which is car-free during Nelson’s weekly Wednesday farmers’ market but is typically a parking lot. Chandler has co-organized a downtown block to be closed to vehicles on Aug. 20. Photo: Tyler Harper

George Chandler shows off Hall Street Plaza, which is car-free during Nelson’s weekly Wednesday farmers’ market but is typically a parking lot. Chandler has co-organized a downtown block to be closed to vehicles on Aug. 20. Photo: Tyler Harper

Downtown block in Nelson to be closed to traffic for 1-day experiment

A group wants to see how residents use Baker Street without cars

George Chandler is asking Nelson to consider what its downtown might look like without cars.

Chandler is part of the Nelson Sunday Town Square Organizing Committee that has received permission from the city to close traffic on the 500 block of Baker Street from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 20.

The closure is a one-day experiment to see how residents utilize a downtown street that is for pedestrians only. Chandler, a public space advocate, wants to start a conversation about how downtown Nelson is utilized, and whether or not it makes sense to shut down even one block to traffic.

“I think it’s time to discuss it seriously, and confront some of the myths around car traffic being totally essential to business, like you have to be able to park right in front of the store or people are not going to go in the store. Well, that’s kind of 1950s thinking. I don’t think it’s true anymore, or it’s certainly worth questioning and looking at.”

Nelson rarely closes any block of its most popular street to vehicles, except for annual events like the Road Kings car show or for the farmers market that runs Wednesdays every summer.

Hall Street Plaza meanwhile, which was renovated in 2016, was created from a parking lot as a flexible space that could be used for events. But it’s usually still a parking lot.

Chandler said the event Sunday — the quietest day of the week for downtown traffic — won’t just be an empty city block.

Love The Vernon Morning Star?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up

Most Read

Previous story
Okanagan Lake closed to public as wildfires spread
Next story
WILDFIRES: 4,500 British Columbians on evacuation order

Just Posted

The McDougall Creek wildfire near West Kelowna continues to grow Friday morning after growing significantly overnight. Vernon businesses are stepping up to help those affected by evacuation orders. (Grant Rammel/Facebook)
Vernon businesses pitch in wildfire support to evacuees

Thick wildfire smoke can be seen from Highway 97 in Lake Country Friday morning. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm boy’s birthday flight cancelled due to Kelowna wildfires

FILE – Lightning strikes late in the evening on Thursday Aug. 23, 2007. (Dave Chidley/The Canadian Press)
‘Dangerous thunderstorms’ could worsen B.C.’s wildfire situation

A portion of 58th Avenue between 27th Street and 24th Street in Vernon will close for repaving starting Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. (Google Street View)
Portion of Vernon road closed for repaving