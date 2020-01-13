‘Downtown Dudley’ starts new role with Splatsin First Nation

Downtown Vernon Association marketing coordinator recalls highlights of nearly three years on job

Dudley Coulter has parted ways with the Downtown Vernon Association, but he’s not quite saying goodbye to downtown.

Coulter, who has worked as the events and marketing coordinator for nearly three years, will be undertaking a new role with the Splatsin First Nation as their media relations specialist.

“This new role will support the Chief and Council in raising the profile of Splatsin locally and regionally,” Coulter said. “I will be helping with membership engagement, creating a Strategic Communications Plan, media relations and other things I’m sure.”

He said he will miss his daily interactions with local business owners downtown.

“They work so hard and just want to see our community thrive,” he said. “I respect that.”

Coulter isn’t leaving downtown completely as he will be a new co-owner of Triumph Coffee.

“I am excited to becoming a co-owner of an existing downtown business later this month,” he said.

His highlights working with the DVA include building strong relationships with downtown businesses, listening to concerns and finding innovative solutions and ways to improve the customer experience in the core.

“Events wise,” he said, “It would have to be the Sunshine Festival where we set vendor attendance records and brought in various groups for multicultural performances on the ‘World Stage.’”

“I have made some ground on improving bicycling infrastructure in the downtown core,” he said, as well. “I hope to see this continue.”

Coulter’s new role started on Jan. 13, 2020.

