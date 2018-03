30th Street and 32nd Avenue in Vernon will be closed starting March 19

The intersection of 30th Street and 32nd Avenue will be closed starting the week of March 19, and continuing for several weeks.

The City of Vernon says the closure is necessary to complete rehabilitation of road and utilities at the intersection and along 30th Street.

Businesses in the construction area will be accessible during construction.

Thank you for your patience during construction, and please follow construction traffic control and posted detour routes.