Downtown Kelowna stabbing victim in critical condition: RCMP

Photo from the scene about 11:45 p.m. Thursday night on Bernard.

Reports of a stabbing downtown came in around 11:23 p.m. on Thursday night.

At 11:24 p.m., Kelowna RCMP received a request to assist BC Emergency Health Services responding to a serious assault.

RCMP were first on scene and discovered an unconscious male in serious medical distress.

Ambulances were asked to respond to the incident on the 200-block of Bernard Avenue and Water Street, but they were told to stay away until further Kelowna RCMP instruction.

“The Kelowna RCMP Serious Crime Unit (SCU) has assumed conduct over the investigation, which remains in its preliminary stages,” RCMP media spokesman Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said.

“At this time, no arrests have been made, as police maintain the crime scene for examination, interview witnesses and canvass for video in the area.”

Initial reports say the victim was a 17-year-old.

The ambulance was cleared to move in at 11:31 p.m.

Seven minutes later, the ambulance transported the patient to hospital for “urgent medical treatment.”

“He remains in critical condition at this time,” O’Donaghey said in a statement.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident and has yet to come forward to police are urged to do so by calling the Kelowna RCMP SCU at 250-762-3300 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

