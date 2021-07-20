Power outage in Shuswap. BC Hydro

Power outage in Shuswap. BC Hydro

Downtown Salmon Arm and areas of Shuswap in the dark

A power outage is affecting more than 2,400 BC Hydro customers

Power is out to several areas of the Shuswap, Tuesday morning.

BC Hydro is reporting 646 customers are affected by the outage from the north end of Highway 97 A near Mara to the south end towards Sicamous.

Downtown Salmon Arm is also in the dark, with power out south of the Trans-Canada Highway, affecting more than 2,400 BC Hydro customers.

Traffic lights on Highway 1 area also not working.

It’s unclear what caused the outage, but several wildfires are burning in the area.

The Bunting Road wildfire, near Mable Lake, is an estimated 600 hectares in size and an evacuation order has been issued for the 10,000 to 17,000 blocks of Mable Lake Forest Service Road.

The Hunakwa Lake wildfire near Seymour Arm is an estimated 1,100 hectares and burning out of control. The Columbia Shuswap Regional District has issued an evacuation alert for the community of Seymour Arm.

READ MORE: Evacuation alert issued for Three Valley Gap properties along lake

READ MORE: Wildfire smoke continues to cause air quality issues in the Okanagan-Shuswap

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

B.C. Wildfires 2021power outages

Previous story
Evacuations ordered for homes on east side of Mabel Lake

Just Posted

The Bunting Road fire burning above a number of cabins on Mabel Lake, where residents remain on evacuation alert. (Randy Smith photo)
Evacuations ordered for homes on east side of Mabel Lake

Power outage in Shuswap. BC Hydro
Downtown Salmon Arm and areas of Shuswap in the dark

A bear snacks on garbage in Lake Country Sunday, July 18, prompting reminders to keep your garbage locked up so fed bears don't become dead bears. (Bob Vinek photo)
Bear snacks on garbage in Lake Country

The Township of Spallumcheen will hold a special open house and barbecue for its residents from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 27, at the township hall to welcome them back to a world returning to a somewhat stage of normal. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Spallumcheen council welcomes return to normalcy with open house