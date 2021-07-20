Downtown Salmon Arm and areas of Shuswap in the dark

A power outage is affecting more than 2,400 BC Hydro customers

Power is out to several areas of the Shuswap, Tuesday morning.

BC Hydro is reporting 646 customers are affected by the outage from the north end of Highway 97 A near Mara to the south end towards Sicamous.

Downtown Salmon Arm is also in the dark, with power out south of the Trans-Canada Highway, affecting more than 2,400 BC Hydro customers.

Traffic lights on Highway 1 area also not working.

It’s unclear what caused the outage, but several wildfires are burning in the area.

The Bunting Road wildfire, near Mable Lake, is an estimated 600 hectares in size and an evacuation order has been issued for the 10,000 to 17,000 blocks of Mable Lake Forest Service Road.

The Hunakwa Lake wildfire near Seymour Arm is an estimated 1,100 hectares and burning out of control. The Columbia Shuswap Regional District has issued an evacuation alert for the community of Seymour Arm.

