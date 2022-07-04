Downtown street closed for rockin’ summer in Vernon

Pedestrian plaza opens in 2900 block of 30th Avenue with Feet First

A busy block of downtown is being shut down for the summer to make way for a plaza party.

The 2900 Plaza officially opens Thursday, July 7, on 30th Avenue after being redesigned to create Vernon’s only dynamic and engaging pedestrian plaza in the 2900 block. Featuring noon-hour entertainment five days a week and evening shows twice a week, the 2900 Plaza will have something for everyone.

“Our goal is to bring people to the 2900 Plaza throughout the day and evening for a variety of reasons. Grab a coffee and enjoy sitting outside while listening to live noon-hour entertainment,” said Keelan Murtagh, executive director of the Downtown Vernon Assocation (DVA). “Bring your children down and have fun playing Giant Jenga or Connect 4 after visiting a toy store and clothing shop. Try your hand on the putting green after a business meeting. There will be lots to do and many reasons to plan a trip to the Plaza.”

Kicking off the official opening on Thursday night will be the DVA’s Downtown Sounds. This is the same often loved and well-attended Civic Sounds however it will be located right in the Plaza.

Local classic rock band Feet First opens the Plaza at 6 p.m. Parking can be found on side streets and the parking lot just below the Okanagan Public Library.

A full list of Downtown Sounds entertainers can be found at downtownvernon.com on the events page.

Additional 2900 Plaza entertainment can be enjoyed Tuesday through Saturday, noon to 1 p.m., along with Friday nights beginning at 5 p.m., with DJ Lunchbox.

Free family activities will be available all day between Tuesday and Saturday and all are welcome to attend.

