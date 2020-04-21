Downtown Vernon Association reminds public to shop local

20-plus degree days return and several establishments downtown remain open for business

Downtown Vernon Association’s event and promotions co-ordinator Heather Sharpe took to social media to remind people to shop local.

With the mercury rising to 20-plus Celsius, Sharpe said the sun is shining and there are plenty of beautiful places to walk despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In a video published to Facebook April 20, Sharpe said several businesses downtown are still open for walk-ins, take out and delivery.

“You can still grab a coffee at one of your favourite establishments and take a walk,” she said. “Many of our restaurants are doing takeout or you can have it delivered.”

In the background, bagpipes can be heard and cars are travelling Vernon’s main street.

“We are still here and we’re having a great time in downtown Vernon,” Sharpe said.

She reminded viewers to ensure they’re adhering and respecting the appropriate two-metre, or six feet, social distancing and to stay home if it’s not “important for you to come out.”

“If you are venturing out, we do hope you will support the local,” she said. “Shop local, love the local here in downtown Vernon.”

“We’ll see you soon.”

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce has an ongoing list of businesses that remain open amid the novel coronavirus pandemic that have altered the way they serve their customers.

The list can be found on the vernonchamber.ca website here.

It includes everything from restaurants, automotive, to recycling and health and pharmacy.

The list is updated daily and businesses are encouraged to contact info@vernonchamber.ca or call 250-545-0771 to be added to the list.

Coronavirus

Downtown Vernon Association reminds public to shop local

