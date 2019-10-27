Downtown Vernon bathroom fully functional again

Problem with flush valve led to closure of custom-made facility that opened earlier this month

Vernon’s newest downtown washroom is fully functional again.

The facility at the corner of 35th Street and Coldstream Avenue was down for repairs, but reopened Saturday.

“Our operations team was able to quickly identify the issue with the flush valve, sourced the necessary equipment and had a plumber make the repair,” said city communications and grants manager Christy Poirier.

Since the facility was opened at the start of the month, there have been questions about the functionality of the toilet, but Poirier said it’s important to note that this unit was a custom build and involves mechanisms and designs that aren’t found in most washrooms.

“As with any project, when you build the first one there are sometimes unexpected kinks to work out of the system,” said Poirier. “Our operations team has worked diligently to address any issues that have come up in order to bring the washroom back into proper working order and mitigate future issues.”

