Downtown Vernon cleaning up

Vernon Tourism Centre staff Sierra Krog (left) and Kelsey Harry pitch in to clean up their neighbourhood Wednesday. The centre challenges others not in the boundaries of the downtown business area to core to take a moment to polish up their parking lots and grounds Friday in conjunction with the Spring Clean Up. It only took these girls a few minutes to collect a bag of debris that was once hidden under snow. (Teresa Durning/Vernon Tourism photo)

Spring cleaning efforts are continuing in Vernon as residents pitch in to make their community shine.

The recent snow melt has uncovered a winter’s worth of garbage and debris around the city. But local groups, individuals and city staff are doing their part to clean up, and one such effort takes place Friday, April 6 from 7:30 – 9 a.m.

Anyone who has a spare hour, or even a few spare minutes before work is invited to meet at the Community Safety Office (3010 31st Street), where they will be treated to a pancake breakfast hosted by the Lions Club for their efforts.

Businesses, community leaders, service clubs, non-profit groups and individuals are urged to united to help clean up downtown’s back alleys. Those interested are asked to RSVP (for pancake count) to Shelly Brodie at the Downtown Vernon Association office at 250-542-5851 or shelley@downtownvernon.com.

“We’re getting some good responses and volunteers coming forward already which is great to see,” said Annette Sharkey, executive director of the Social Planning Council for the North Okanagan, which is putting on the event alongside Vernon’s Protective Services and the DVA.

The need for the event was sparked following public upset over needles found around town.

See: Spring melt uncovers needles

There currently is no particular group or agency responsible for cleaning up needles (also called sharps), but there are efforts to look at the broader issue.

“The Sharps Action Team is disbanded but we morphed into a new group called HART (Harm Reduction Team) that is taking a more holistic look at the opioid crisis/substance use issues,” said Sharkey. “The issues of sharps does fit under our mandate and we can easily bring back the strategies developed by the sharps team, when needed.

“This community clean up is part of that response.”

Interior Health has also responded to the situation.

“A community partner agency held a community clean up (March 20) in Vernon and will continue to do so monthly,” said Lesley Coates, Regional Harm Reduction Coordinator.

“The retrieval and safe disposal of improperly discarded needles is shared between municipalities, community partners and Interior Health. While we strongly encourage proper disposal of needles, we are aware that not all needles are being safely disposed of and continue to work in collaboration with our community stakeholders.”

IH distributes clean needles at the health unit, and it also accepts needles for safe disposal. Those accessing harm reduction services are advised on how and where to safely dispose of needles, but Coates understands that it is still upsetting for the community to find sharps around town.

“Finding discarded needles in the community is concerning, however, it is important to know that the risk of contracting a blood-borne illness from a discarded needle is low,” said Coates.

Interior Health is also putting together a Community Action Team in Vernon, which is still in the early stages, to help address the growing issue of drug use and harm reduction.

The Okanagan Community Watch group also recently collected more than 100 needles in Polson Park and downtown.

