Downtown Vernon cougar sighting unconfirmed, “unlikely”

Conservation officer says the animal spotted was not likely a cougar

A potential downtown cougar sighting called in Monday morning at 2 a.m. is unconfirmed by conservation officers.

B.C. Conservation Officer Micah Kneller says the sighting was unlikely to be a cougar given the location (downtown near MacDonald Park). The caller also said the cougar made an attack on their house cat, but that the cat survived – an unlikely outcome if it were indeed a cougar, according to Kneller.

“There are a lot of critters out there that will prey on house cats other than cougars,” said Kneller.

Kneller advises pet owners not to leave their pets outdoors overnight. “If people have pets, they need to manage them,” he said.

There was also a report of a bear and cubs in BX Park, which Kneller says is likely due to the area.

Brendan Shykora
