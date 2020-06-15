Downtown Vernon FreshCo to open this week

Vernon’s FreshCo is set to open at the 30th Avenue location Thursday, June 18, 2020. (FreshCo photo)

The wait is finally over for downtown Vernon shoppers as FreshCo prepares to open its doors to the public Thursday.

FreshCo, which is owned and operated by local franchisee, Sean Watson, and his team of 118 employees will open Thursday, June 18, at the site of the old downtown Safeway on 30th Avenue and 34th Street.

Safety measures will be implemented to ensure the well-being of customers and staff amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The number of customers will be limited, physical distancing markers are in place, increased sanitization of high-touch points, shopping carts and increased handwashing for employees are among the new measures.

“During this critical time, FreshCo is focused on providing the community with another option to shop, for the essential food and pharmacy necessities they require for their families,” the company said in a statement Monday, June 15.

A senior shopping hour will be in effect every day between 7-8 a.m.

FreshCo Vernon announced June 15 it has made a $2,500 community donation to the Schubert Centre to support seniors in the community.

