Vernon’s FreshCo is set to open at the 30th Avenue location Thursday, June 18, 2020. (FreshCo photo)

Downtown Vernon FreshCo to open this week

City’s newest grocery store set to open doors, with COVID-19 measures in place, Thursday

The wait is finally over for downtown Vernon shoppers as FreshCo prepares to open its doors to the public Thursday.

FreshCo, which is owned and operated by local franchisee, Sean Watson, and his team of 118 employees will open Thursday, June 18, at the site of the old downtown Safeway on 30th Avenue and 34th Street.

Safety measures will be implemented to ensure the well-being of customers and staff amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The number of customers will be limited, physical distancing markers are in place, increased sanitization of high-touch points, shopping carts and increased handwashing for employees are among the new measures.

“During this critical time, FreshCo is focused on providing the community with another option to shop, for the essential food and pharmacy necessities they require for their families,” the company said in a statement Monday, June 15.

A senior shopping hour will be in effect every day between 7-8 a.m.

FreshCo Vernon announced June 15 it has made a $2,500 community donation to the Schubert Centre to support seniors in the community.

READ MORE: Vernon’s Polson Park reopens after flooding

READ MORE: Downtown Vernon Safeway closes forever

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trudeau wants to move ‘very quickly’ on anti-racism initiatives, minister says
Next story
Campaign to lead B.C. Green Party back on

Just Posted

Downtown Vernon FreshCo to open this week

City’s newest grocery store set to open doors, with COVID-19 measures in place, Thursday

Vernon’s Polson Park reopens after flooding

Park users are asked to stick to the pathways as grounds still very wet

Outdoor water restrictions return to RDCO water systems

The restriction will be in effect from June 16 to Sept. 15

Street light, road repairs coming to busy Vernon intersection

The 32nd Avenue Reconstruction Project takes off June 15

Couple apprehended on stolen motorcycle in Lake Country

Man, 36, and woman, 23, charged

B.C.’s new COVID-19 cases remain low, no deaths since Friday

Dr. Bonnie Henry warns virus outbreaks can return quickly

Mitchell’s Musings: On the road to reviving grad tradition

Columnist Glenn Mitchell looks at the once popular event of tagging Suicide Hill in Vernon

Jack the cat finally came back with help from dedicated Shuswap volunteers

Surrey couple thrilled with help from skilled cat trapper

RCMP request public assistance to locate missing Shuswap woman

Salmon Arm RCMP report Allison Askoty may have been last seen on June 12

Campaign to lead B.C. Green Party back on

Campaign was suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Zero-tolerance: Top Indigenous leader calls for systemic change for policing

Justin Trudeau said it was important for the families of the victims to get answers

Feds working on a way to extend CERB payments, Trudeau says

Details are to be announced later this week

BC Ferries employee dies after falling into Fraser River

WorksafeBC has launched an investigation

Dyer: The joy of municipal composting

Kristy Dyer is a columnist for Black Press Media who writes about the environment

Most Read