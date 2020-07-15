The Downtown Vernon Association announced its members are #OpenWithCare amid the COVID-19 pandemic on July 15, 2020. (File photo)

Downtown Vernon #OpensWithCare amid COVID-19

Back to business, but not as usual as pandemic continues

Downtown Vernon is open for business.

Member businesses of the Downtown Vernon Association have been implementing protocols to open their doors to the community with care, the DVA said July 15.

Local businesses have been and are continuing to create safe and inviting spaces by adhering to WorkSafe BC protocols and orders from the provincial health officer; using resources available to help them to #OpenWithCare; and help to share consistent and reliable messaging regarding the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic.

“The DVA is proud to help their members businesses demonstrate these commitments through a new #OpenWithCare campaign, providing messaging through enhanced media, door signage and support materials to help businesses demonstrate that they have made the #OpenWithCare commitment,” the DVA said.

This province-wide campaign was established to ensure visitors and shoppers feel comfortable and safe in returning to their favourite shops and discovering new ones.

Now, businesses who have made the commitment are asking their guests do the same and #VisitWithCare.

To demonstrate their commitment, shoppers are asked to respect stores’ protocols, including physical distancing, traffic flow and directional arrows and providing contact information when asked for it. Some stores may require visitors to wear a mask and sanitize hands upon entrance.

“As Vernon continues to navigate the challenges that the COVID-19 pandemic presents, be assured that Downtown Vernon is #OpenWithCare and they look forward to welcoming customers, clients and visitors to #VisitWithCare soon and often,” the DVA said.

