Downtown Vernon parking lot to close for upgrades this weekend

The parking lot at Vernon’s 31st Avenue and 29th Street will be partially closed for upgrades Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, and fully closed Saturday, Oct. 30. (Google Maps)

Vernon’s 31st Avenue parking will be temporarily closed this weekend while improvements are made.

Upgrades to the lot at 31st Avenue and 29th Street will include grading the surface material and restructuring parking stalls to add approximately 20 additional spaces.

On Friday, Oct. 29, the east side of the lot will be closed and heavy equipment will be used to grade the area. On Saturday, Oct. 30, the whole lot will be closed and concrete parking barriers will be adjusted to optimize parking opportunities.

Signage and barriers will be installed to identify the realigned daily and monthly parking sections, both of which will have additional stalls made available. Permanent signage will be installed in November.

The parking lot improvements come as part of the city’s annual maintenance program.

Brendan Shykora

