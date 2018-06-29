Downtown Vernon to get new parking lot

64 stalls, on sale July 4

A new monthly paid parking lot will be available starting July 4.

The new parking lot is located at 29th Street and 30th Avenue, and 64 monthly parking passes will be available for purchase at $60 per month beginning July 4 at 8:30 a.m. at City Hall. No passes for the new lot will be sold before July 4.

“I am pleased to announce this expansive lot for the use of residents, which will free up metered spaces in the City centre,” said Vernon Mayor Akbal Mund. “Additional parking will draw more people to our already vibrant City downtown.”

The City is making the new parking lot available for parking while our operations team completes the lot, including landscaping, lighting and line painting, so please be patient and obey construction signs while crews complete installation of the new parking lot. Work is expected to be completed by July 31.

In addition to the 64 monthly stalls, there will be 24 daily parking stalls, eight motorcycle stalls and a food vendor stall when the lot is complete.

