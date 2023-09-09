Dozens of organizations turn out to Armstrong’s first Recreation Fair

A total of 27 groups took part in the event to show people what they’re all about

By all accounts, the first Recreation Fair hosted by the Armstrong Curling Club was a smashing success.

A total of 27 local organizations set up at the Curling Club Saturday, Sept. 9, to let visitors know what they’re all about.

Terri Nicholson, past president of the Curling Club, came up with the idea for the recreation fair after talking with Lions Club members at a July 24 farmer’s market.

“I pointed to my T-shirt and said ‘clubs have to support clubs.’ And one of those guys said we should do something with that. And that planted a seed, then this idea formed, and it’s gone from there,” she said.

Nicholson said it was a great turnout Saturday.

“You kind of wonder when it’s the first event if anybody’s going to show up, but it’s been steady.”

Organizers aimed to include something “for every age and gender” at the fair.

Nicholson said the recreation fair could become an annual event, adding people are already asking about next year’s fair.

One of the organizations at the fair was the Armstrong Pickleball Club, and for those who haven’t heard of them, that’s because they are only a few weeks old.

“We’re just starting out,” said Eric Luttmerding, with the Pickleball Club. “We’ve been playing at the Highland Park school for the last year or so, but we’re hoping to start playing at the Hassen (Arena).”

Luttmerding says lots of groups are competing for playing time at the Hassen Arena, from lacrosse players to roller derby. But the fledgling Pickleball Club has been speaking to Armstrong mayor and council about renting the arena through the parks and recreation department.

Meanwhile, the Armstrong Enderby Skating Club was at the fair letting people know about their skating programs. The club offers lessons to skaters as young as three years old.

“We’re always looking for volunteers,” said Erin Chow, with the Skating Club.

The Skating Club will host the biggest skating competition in the Okanagan Feb. 9 to 11 at Nor-Val Arena.

“We’ll have a lot of skaters competing along with skaters from South Okanagan to the Shuswap, even Kamloops, maybe beyond. It’s going to be a big event and we would love volunteers to come help us out,” said Chow.

The Melodia Singers also took part in the Recreation Fair. Terry Logan, conductor of the Melodia Singers, said she thinks the fair is a great idea.

“I’ve lived in Armstrong for over 30 years and I have never heard of some of these things, didn’t know they were all going on, so it’s wonderful to have them all in one place,” she said.

The Melodia Singers is a group of 30 ladies who sing in a choir and practice in Armstrong on Monday nights. They do a concert in December and another in April, and sing all kinds of different music, from jazz to pop.

“Come and join us if you love to sing.”

Other organizations that took part in the recreation fair include the Armstrong Spallumcheen Fish and Game Club, Asparagus Theatre, the Trails Society, Armstrong Pride, Caravan Farm Theatre, the Armstrong Kin Club and the Armstrong Seniors Centre.

Brendan Shykora

