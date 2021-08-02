Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is among 16 people honoured with the 2021 Order of B.C. Aug. 2 for their contributions to the province. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is among 16 people honoured with the 2021 Order of B.C. Aug. 2 for their contributions to the province. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)

Dr. Bonnie Henry among 16 awarded Order of B.C.

2021 honourees include Indigenous leaders, artists, doctors

Indigenous leaders, an artist, a biomedical engineer and multiple doctors are among the 16 people appointed to the Order of B.C. this year.

Lt. Gov. Janet Austin made the announcement on B.C. Day, Aug. 2.

“Their extraordinary leadership has been a source of strength for communities across the province. In difficult times, they have connected us through art, culture, public service and more. As we move with optimism toward the future, their achievements will be a foundation of success for future generations,” she said.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is perhaps the most prominent of the inductees, having guided the province through the unprecedented task of overcoming COVID-19. But, the 15 others are no less important.

READ ALSO: ‘Incredibly thoughtful, compassionate’: B.C.’s Dr. Bonnie Henry resolves to ‘break’ COVID-19

This is the full list of 2021 Order of B.C. recipients:

  • Chief Joe Alphonse of Tsilhqot’in Nation
  • Joe Average, MGC, of Vancouver
  • Brenda Baptiste of Osoyoos
  • Frances Belzberg, OC, of Vancouver
  • Dr. Debra Braithwaite of Victoria
  • Ajay Dilawri of Vancouver
  • Debra Doucette (Hewson) of the District of North Vancouver
  • Dr. Bonnie J. Fraser Henry of Victoria
  • Carol A. Lee of Vancouver
  • James McEwen, OC, of Vancouver
  • Andrew Petter, CM, QC, of Victoria
  • Dolph Schluter of Vancouver
  • Dr. Poul Sorensen of Vancouver
  • Arran and Ratana Stephens of Vancouver
  • Marvin Storrow, QC, of Vancouver

The 16 were chosen from 257 nominees by an independent advisory committee.

“I want to extend my congratulations and honour them for their leadership and dedication as community leaders. Trailblazers in medicine, that carried us through an incredibly difficult pandemic with expertise, grace and of course, kindness. Inspiring philanthropists, determined protectors of the environment and powerful Indigenous leaders. We are all truly grateful for your leadership,” Premier John Horgan said.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

2021 bcAwards

Previous story
Evacuation order closes North Westside Transfer Station

Just Posted

The North Westside Transfer Station is closed due to an evacuation order affecting Westshore Estates, so users are now asked to go to the Traders Cove Transfer Station. (Black Press - file photo)
Evacuation order closes North Westside Transfer Station

An evacuation alert for the White Rock Lake wildfire has been expanded to include area west of and above Yankee Flats Road, north to Spa Creek, on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. (CSRD image)
Evacuation alert for White Rock Lake fire expanded east from Falkland

The White Rock Lake Wildfire near Westwold grew some more overnight Monday, Aug. 2, but also got some help from Mother Nature. (BC Wildfire Service photo)
Sunday rain offers reprieve to White Rock Lake wildfire

The Dogwood Gymnasium inside the Vernon Recreation Centre has been established by the City of Vernon as an Emergency Support Services (ESS) Reception Centre for evacuees of the White Rock Lake Wildfire. (Morning Star - file photo)
City of Vernon sets up reception centre for White Rock Lake wildfire evacuees