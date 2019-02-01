Dragons’ Den producers to make a Kelowna stop

Ready for a chance in front of the Dragons?

Local entrepreneurs will get another chance to show their wares to a national audience and take in some much needed funds.

Dragons’ Den is officially calling on all aspiring entrepreneurs to present their business pitches for a chance to be featured next season on CBC.

Beginning in Toronto on March 2, and stopping in Kelowna March 14, these auditions will be open to the public, as producers hit the road visiting Canadian cities in search of the country’s best business ideas in need of a Dragon investment.

The audition tour welcomes participants of all ages, with businesses at any stage of development. Hopeful entrepreneurs should prepare to pitch their concept to the DRAGONS’ DEN producers in five minutes or less. If they show the producers they have what it takes to pitch in the Den, they could be invited to Toronto to face the Dragons. Prospective pitchers are encouraged to apply online and bring a completed application form to the audition.

Producers will be on the lookout for entrepreneurs in the following cities:

Mar. 2 – Toronto, ON

Mar. 6 – Waterloo, ON

Mar. 6 – Edmonton, AB

Mar. 7 – Victoria, BC

Mar. 8 – Ottawa, ON

Mar. 8 – Calgary, AB

Mar. 9 – Calgary, AB

Mar. 9 – Barrie, ON

Mar. 9 – Vancouver, BC

Mar. 10 – Vancouver BC

Mar. 14 – Kelowna, BC

Mar. 14 – Fredericton, NB

Mar. 15 – Charlottetown, PEI

Mar. 16 – Abbotsford, BC

Mar. 16 – Halifax, NS

Mar. 16 – Hamilton, ON

Mar. 20 – Oshawa, ON

Mar. 20 – Regina, SK

Mar. 21 – Saskatoon, SK

Mar. 22 – Kingston, ON

Mar. 23 – Winnipeg, MB

Mar. 23 – Niagara, ON

Mar. 23 – Montreal, QC

Mar. 24 – Montreal, QC

Mar. 27 – Collingwood, ON

Mar. 30 – Toronto, ON

Should you be interested in an interview or require any additional information, just let me know.

Previous story
Queen Silver Star crowned in Vernon
Next story
B.C.’s overdose prevention strategy sets blueprint for rest of world: study

Just Posted

Hot air balloon crashes near Vernon

No major injuries in Armstrong incident

Skies clear in Vernon

Air quality advisory lifts, as do hot air balloons

North Okanagan public meeting on cannabis facility turns intense

More than 100 people show up in Lumby to voice displeasure over proposed 100,000 square foot plan

Editorial: Volunteers needed for Vernon Special Olympics BC

Donate a few hours of time to help give these athletes the experience they deserve

Dragons’ Den producers to make a Kelowna stop

Ready for a chance in front of the Dragons?

Queen Silver Star crowned in Vernon

Vernon Winter Carnival event crowns newest royalty

Childcare crisis looms over B.C. Interior

Shuswap parents frustrated by lack of spaces while care providers struggle to find qualified staff

B.C. driver clocked going 102 km/h in 30 km/h school zone

Children were leaving school at the time, say Abbotsford Police

B.C.’s overdose prevention strategy sets blueprint for rest of world: study

Reseachers at University of Victoria call opening of overdose prevention sites ‘novel and nimble’

Column: Star Gazing: Double Stars

Roaming through the constellations

Vernon kindness meter program continues

Unique way of helping less fortunate is as simple as feeding a parking meter in downtown Vernon

Tim Hortons co-founder Ron Joyce dies at age 88

The cause of death was not immediately clear

Native Women’s Association signs accord to help improve housing, education

Francyne Joe says the accord will ensure the voices of Indigenous women, girls will be heard

District of Sicamous to set ban on consumer fireworks

Professional displays for Canada Day and other district-run events will not be affected

Most Read