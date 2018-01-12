Dragoons host recruiting session

The BC Dragoons are kicking recruiting into high gear.

The local army regiment, the Dragoons will begin recruiting with a show and tell event for potential recruits. The event will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Armoury on the corner of Lawrence and Richter in Kelowna.

With the desire to expand the number of members in the Canadian Armed Forces in Canada, the local regiment has been tooling up for what will be a rather unique recruiting drive.

“It has been quite a few years since our members trained in Cougars, the predecessor to today’s G Wagons. One small step back in time will give us a significant step forward in 2018,” said Lt. Col Mike McGinty, Commanding Officer, from Vernon. “Next week we will take delivery of what is possibly the first new tactical recce vehicle in a reserve regiment west of Ontario”.

The new tactical patrol vehicle called the TAP-V is vastly different from the current G Wagon fleet and gives the regiments members more sophistication and greater safety.

Lessons learned from recent conflict operation in Afghanistan set the stage for a more practical vehicle that can withstand the rigours of today’s operations.

The regiment’s operations officer believes the TAP-V will be a unique recruiting tool for the BCDs.

“Let’s face it, driving a TAP-V is definitely cooler than racing a Formula 1 car or base-jumping,” said Capt. Jeff Daley. He believes that the TAP-V will be a tool that will appeal to the demographic the army are looking to attract.

While the basic vehicle shape and form will be familiar to some military keeners or gamers, the new vehicles allow sustained operations to be conducted from inside the vehicle which provides a more comfortable environment than the previous vehicles.

Added in to the mix will be a full suite of displays with various monitors and weapons systems which the occupants will be using in both domestic and overseas operations.

The open house slated later today will highlight the activities of the regiment and give potential recruits a chance to interact with other members and try the equipment that is used routinely by current members.

If anyone is interested in talking to the Dragoons about a career in the Army Reserves, they can contact the recruiter at 250-712-4227 or visit https://bcdragoons.army.