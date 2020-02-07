Dragoons shooting exercise to be held in Vernon

Shots may be audible around hospital, but blanks only

If you hear rifle shots coming from the south end of Vernon later this month, there’s likely no need to duck and cover.

The B.C. Dragoons will be at the Vernon cadet camp from Feb. 12-23 for a training exercise with the Rocky Mountain Rangers, a Kamloops infantry.

“We will be firing our rifles, but it will be blanks only,” said Sergeant Jesse Bolzan of the armoured regiment based in Kelowna and Vernon.

The purpose of the exercise is to train in confined spaces set up at the camp, as well as for the two units to gain experience working with one another.

“We’re just starting off into this,” Bolzan said. “This will be our second exercise with them. We’re just trying to build a good working relationship because they’re so close to us.”

Bolzan said most of the noise will take place on Saturday, Feb. 22, into the evening. The noise will be heard mainly by people in the vicinity of the Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

The Dragoons will also be using their armoured vehicles for training purposes, all withing the confines of the cadet camp.

“Normally the armoured (regiment) and the infantry work very closely together, so we’re trying to reintegrate,” Bolzan said.

The Dragoons have already been in contact with the Vernon RCMP and have gotten the all-clear to run the compact drills.

Brendan Shykora