Drainage improvement work continues on Vernon road

Crews back out on Tronson Road starting Thursday, Jan. 26

The City of Vernon will continue work on drainage improvement on select portions of Tronson Road. (City of Vernon photo)

The City of Vernon will continue work on drainage improvement on select portions of Tronson Road. (City of Vernon photo)

The City of Vernon is advising motorists traveling along Tronson Road that crews will be continuing work on drainage improvements this week.

Starting as early as Thursday morning, Jan. 26, crews will be working in the 7900 block of Tronson Road, west of Kennedy Lane. Single-lane, alternating traffic will be maintained. The work is expected to be completed by the weekend.

Temporary cold mix asphalt will be used to patch Tronson Road where the work is required until the asphalt plant opens in the spring and permanent asphalt can be placed.

The project is part of drainage improvements at three separate areas along Tronson Road.

The work will require the regrading of existing asphalt in the area, new storm mains, ditching and outlets. The project for all three crossings is expected to be complete some time in April.

Some travel delays should be expected for motorists in the area; however, every effort will be made to minimize disruptions. Please remember to watch for construction workers, slow down in work zones, and follow all traffic control measures.

READ MORE: More falling, dangerous trees force closures at Vernon ski hill

READ MORE: Symphony shifts February Vernon show to local church

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CityinfrastructureVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Theft of dinosaur footprints in northeast B.C. lands Alberta man jail time, $15K fine
Next story
66 more potential graves identified at former residential school in B.C.’s Cariboo

Just Posted

The City of Vernon will continue work on drainage improvement on select portions of Tronson Road. (City of Vernon photo)
Drainage improvement work continues on Vernon road

Vernon’s Sir Winston’s Pub and Liquor Store has been listed for sale with an asking price of $99,000. (Realtor.ca photo)
Popular Vernon pub for sale at bargain price

Vernon’s sani-dump facility at Kin Race Track is now decommissioned, and will be moving to a new site in Okanagan Landing in the 6400 block of Tronson Road. The facility’s honour payment system will be maintained. (File photo)
Honour system continues at new Vernon sani-dump despite $12,000 estimated loss

Police in Vernon seized nearly 1.5 million contraband cigarettes after a traffic stop was conducted on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (RCMP photo)
Police seize 1.5 million illegal cigarettes after Vernon traffic stop