Drainage improvement work continues on Vernon road

The City of Vernon will continue work on drainage improvement on select portions of Tronson Road. (City of Vernon photo)

The City of Vernon is advising motorists traveling along Tronson Road that crews will be continuing work on drainage improvements this week.

Starting as early as Thursday morning, Jan. 26, crews will be working in the 7900 block of Tronson Road, west of Kennedy Lane. Single-lane, alternating traffic will be maintained. The work is expected to be completed by the weekend.

Temporary cold mix asphalt will be used to patch Tronson Road where the work is required until the asphalt plant opens in the spring and permanent asphalt can be placed.

The project is part of drainage improvements at three separate areas along Tronson Road.

The work will require the regrading of existing asphalt in the area, new storm mains, ditching and outlets. The project for all three crossings is expected to be complete some time in April.

Some travel delays should be expected for motorists in the area; however, every effort will be made to minimize disruptions. Please remember to watch for construction workers, slow down in work zones, and follow all traffic control measures.

CityinfrastructureVernon