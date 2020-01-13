Dress in layers before hitting the slopes: SilverStar

SilverStar Mountain Resort expecting cold weather, more snow

The mercury is dropping into the -20s and SilverStar Mountain Resort is reminding guests to dress in layers.

Arctic air moving in from the north is causing temperatures to plummet and light flurries are a possibility over the next few days.

The ski hill has seen a total of 64 centimetres of snow fall over the past seven days creating a cumulative snow base of 397 cm, according to its latest snow report.

The summit is boasting 232 cm and the village has around 186 cm.

All lifts and 131/132 Alpine runs are scheduled to be open today.

