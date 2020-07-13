Drive-by shooting in Kamloops

This is the second drive-by shooting in the city in the last two weeks

-Kamloops This Week

Kamloops Mounties are investigating another drive-by shooting in North Kamloops.

On Sunday at 8:30 p.m., police responded to a call of shots fired in the area of MacKenzie Avenue and Williams Street.

Sgt. Kelly Butler said one home sustained a broken window, but there were no reported injuries.

“This residence was not known to police and is not believed to have been targeted,” Butler said.

Witnesses report seeing a black sports utility vehicle leaving the area that may be associated with the shooting.

On June 25, police were called to an area on Chestnut Avenue in North Kamloops just before 11:30 p.m. for a report of a gunshot. Investigators arrived to find a car parked in a residential driveway that had been struck by a bullet. A home security surveillance video showed a small white SUV, possibly a late-1990s Chervrolet Blazer, drive by at the time the shot was fired.

Anyone who witnessed the shootings or has information about the are asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

