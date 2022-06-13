Snow spotted on the road to Apex earlier on Monday, June 13. (@TruckBC - Twitter)

Drive carefully: Snow spotted on road to Apex from Penticton

Heavy precipitation is expected throughout the Okanagan over the coming days

It may be the middle of June, but that doesn’t mean the roads are free and clear.

If you are headed up to Apex Mountain, be prepared for unseasonal snowy conditions.

The roads appear to have been plowed, but there is no way to be sure it will still be clear if you plan to drive in the area.

Snow is currently anticipated for the Okanagan Connector overnight as well.

READ MORE: Ready your umbrellas for Okanagan-Shuswap special weather statement

At the same time last year, the weather was a balmy 20 C, and snow was not something most people were thinking about.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them deliver directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Snow

Previous story
Rainfall, increased landslide risk spurs evacuation alert for Sicamous mobile home park
Next story
B.C. woman starts 5,900 km bike trek across Canada in honour of sister lost to ovarian cancer

Just Posted

Police tape has been placed around a second-floor unit at the Best Value Inn and Suites, Vernon, Feb. 29, 2020. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Vernon motel murder trial schedule sought

Vernon Courthouse. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Former Vernon coach to be sentenced for sexual assault

The City of Vernon displayed new draft design concepts for the proposed athletic park at the former Kin Race Track site while set up at the Greater Vernon Community Expo on Saturday, April 30, 2022. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Size, costs top of public concern for Vernon’s proposed athletic park

Vernon council has voted to send a proposed photographic mural project for city- and privately-owned buildings back to the Vernon Public Art Galley for them to conduct public consultation. (Katie Green photo)
Vernon council sends mask project back to art gallery