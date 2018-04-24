Co-executive director of the John Howard Society Kelly Fehr (left), Laurel Page of the Society, Matt Black of Okanagan Property Services and Storage and Diana Delaney of Delanye Properties gear up for the second annual Drive to Thrive golf tournament and show and shine at Spallumcheen Golf and Country Club June 1. Proceeds from the tournament and show and shine support local John Howard Society initiatives. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

Drive in support of the John Howard Society

Second annual Drive to Thrive slated for June 1 at the Spallumcheen Golf and Country Club

Drive to Thrive is back and shinier than ever.

Now in its second year, Drive to Thrive June 1 at the Spallumcheen Golf and Country Club features a vintage vehicle show and shine in addition to the golf tournament action in support of the John Howard Society of the North Okanagan/Kootenay Region.

“It just helps us support people in recovery,” said Kelly Fehr, Society co-executive director and Drive to Thrive committee member.

Funds from the event go towards Bill’s Place and Haven Place, recovery homes and sober living apartments for men and women in alcoholism and addiction recovery.

The golf tournament will be played out on the club’s nine-hole executive course Texas Scramble style.

Hole sponsorship is available for $1,000 and includes the $400 golf and dinner fee for a team of four. Prize and silent auction donations are also accepted. Sponsorships are also available for $400, which allows a team of sober living residents to participate.

Cost for a team of four is $400 and includes golf and dinner. Festivities are underway June 1 at 1 p.m. with a shotgun start.

