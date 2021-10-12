A car went up in flames Oct. 9 on Okanagan Centre Road East. (Jackie Goode photo)

Driver and dog escape before car goes up in flames in Lake Country

Firefighters and RCMP attended Saturday night fire

A pooch and its owner were able to safely get out of their car before it went up in flames last Saturday night.

The vehicle caught fire while it was being driven Oct. 9 on Okanagan Centre Road East.

Witness Jackie Goode reported seeing sparks coming from the car before it went up in flames as it was allegedly being driven on one of the rims. But she was pleased to see the occupants get out safely.

“Thankfully the driver and her dog got out OK,” said Goode.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze and RCMP attended the scene.

