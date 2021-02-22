A vehicle incident has delays along Highway 95. (Drive BC photo)

Driver dies after single-vehicle crash on Highway 95 near Golden

The vehicle incident occurred at approximately 7:50 a.m. this morning.

One fatality has been confirmed in a vehicle incident that occurred on Highway 95 between Golden and Radium at approximately 7:50 a.m. this morning (Feb. 22). Cpl. Mike Halskov of the RCMP traffic services confirmed that the fatality was a lone female driver.

According to investigators at the scene, a northbound SUV left the roadway and collided with a utility pole, causing the hydro lines to come down.

BC Hydro was on the scene to make the area safe before responders were able to approach the vehicle.

The incident is causing delays with single lane alternating traffic, according to DriveBC. Delays are expected to be up to 20 minutes.

“At this time, there is no indication that the cause of the crash was due to any criminality on part of the driver,” said Cpl. Halskov in an email.

“Witnesses reported that the road conditions were poor with frozen rain, heavy fog and temperatures around zero degrees.”

Further information suggests the driver of the SUV may have been traveling too fast for the road conditions before losing control and crashing.

Drive BC reports that driving conditions are described as slippery for the stretch of highway between Golden and Radium.

Trans Canada East Traffic Services in Golden will be conducting the investigation.

BC Hydro crews are completing their work to replace the utility pole and restore power to the affected area.

READ MORE: Crash closes Highway 1 near Revelstoke

Traffic

Most Read