It took out part of glass front door, but there were no injuries to driver or anyone inside.

A window at Buckerfields was smashed Friday afternoon when a driver stepped on the gas and unintentionally found themselves catapulting forward.

RCMP on the scene of the crash say it was an elderly female driver who pressed the gas by mistake and went through the window.

Image credit: Al Waters