Driver ejected from vehicle in crash

The car rolled over in Kelowna collision early Wednesday morning

An early morning collison sent a man with serious injuries to the hospital.

At 6:40 a.m., March 6 emergency services were called to a single vehicle rollover near Summit Drive and Valley Road.

Early findings at the scene suggest that the grey Honda Civic involved had been travelling west bound along Summit Drive, towards Glenmore Road, when it lost control in a curve and left the roadway.

“It appears as though the lone occupant of the Honda, had been ejected from the car as it rolled down a slope after leaving the travelled portion of the roadway,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

READ MORE: RCMP investigation not related to missing persons

The driver was rushed from the scene by an ambulance to the hospital. His injuries are being described to police as serious, however are not believed to be life threatening.

The investigation into the contributing factors of the crash is continuing at this time and may very well include a mechanical inspection of the heavily damaged vehicle.

READ MORE: Man with violent past arrested by Okanagan RCMP

“Our traffic services investigators are urging eye witnesses to the crash, to the previous movements of the vehicle involved or to the operators driving behaviour prior to the collision to immediately come forward and speak with police,” said O’Donaghey.

RCMP are also appealing to the general public for dash camera footage. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP Municipal Traffic Section at 250-762-3300.

