Driver faces unrelated charges after vehicle crashes

The driver who lost control of his vehicle in West Kelowna is facing charges

A man who was arrested after his car ended up in a ditch Saturday is now facing unrelated charges.

At approximately 4:17 p.m. Saturday, West Kelowna RCMP responded to a request to assist the BC Ambulance Service, already on scene of a single vehicle collision along Highway 97 near Ross Road in West Kelowna, according to media relations officer Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

The RCMP was told a suspected mechanical problem with the silver Hyundai Accent involved resulted in its driver losing control and leaving the roadway.

Police attended the scene, and as a result of an investigation, took the driver into police custody without incident, said O’Donaghey via email.

RCMP investigators determined the male they were dealing with was the subject of and believed to be in breach of an unrelated Conditional Sentence Order. Although he was uninjured in the crash, the West Kelowna man now faces additional potential criminal charges. He is expected to appear in court June 5.

edit@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.