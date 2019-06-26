Shortly after 10pm, June 17, 2019 a West Vancouver Police Traffic Section officer observed a 2019 McLaren 600LT supercar travelling at a high rate of speed Westbound on Highway 1 near 15th Street. (West Vancouver police handout)

Driver has $240K McLaren impounded minutes after buying it in West Vancouver

Officers clocked the car travelling at 160 km/h along Highway 1 in a 90 km/h zone

A Coquitlam man left a West Vancouver dealership with a 2019 McLaren 600LT supercar, but ended the day with an excessive speeding ticket and his new car in the impound lot.

The 39-year-old man was pulled over shortly after 10 p.m. on June 17, after police officers clocked the car travelling at 160 kilometres per hour along Highway 1 near 15th Street, West Vancouver police said in a news release Wednesday.

The posted speed limit is 90 kilometres per hour.

According to police, the man allegedly stated that he had just bought the high-end car 10 minutes prior to being pulled over.

His new ride, which is an estimated $240,000, was impounded for seven days, and he was issued a $368 fine.

“While we get closer to the July long-weekend, which typically means more vehicles on the road, West Vancouver Police want to remind everyone to obey all speed limits and drive responsibly,” said Cst. Kevin Goodmurphy. “Your life is worth it.”

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Doors opened to the new pediatric oncology room at Vernon Jubilee Hospital

Just Posted

Public tip leads to seizure of drugs and weapons in Vernon

Concerned citizen spots male sleeping in car in residential area

Former Vernon Judo coach pleads guilty to child pornography charges

Bryan Jeffrey McLachlan is set to return to court Sept. 4 for sentencing

Armstrong Legion president chosen Citizen of the Year

Ken Brandel is known for his volunteer duties with the Legion and helping out wherever he can

Chilliwack man charged in crash that killed Kelowna pregnant woman

Frank Tessman charged for 2018 Highway 1 accident where Kelowna elementary school teacher died

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Okanagan and Connector

Storms expected to develop this morning and intensify early in the afternoon

VIDEO: Driver doing laps in busy Vancouver intersections nets charges

Toyota Camry spotted doing laps in intersection, driving towards pedestrians

Driver has $240K McLaren impounded minutes after buying it in West Vancouver

Officers clocked the car travelling at 160 km/h along Highway 1 in a 90 km/h zone

Kelowna’s homeless population doesn’t have much hope of finding a bed at a shelter

Central Okanagan Journey Home Society says 300 people waitlisted for supportive housing

Still months of investigation left into South Okanagan murders

Penticton came to a standstill on April 15, when John Brittain allegedly shot and killed four people

B.C. Olympic skier sues Alpine Canada after coach’s sex offences

Bertrand Charest was convicted in 2017 on 37 charges

Action imperative on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls

Chief commissioner into national inquiry encourages governments, private sector to act

Summerland applying for $60,000 grant for energy efficiency upgrades

Funding under Community Energy Leadership Program covers 33 per cent of project costs

Summerland Orca Swim Club holds fundraising events

Proceeds benefit swimmer with rare kidney disease

Snapshot: Soccer splendour

In the men’s North Okanagan Soccer League on June 19, the GM… Continue reading

Most Read