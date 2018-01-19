Driver issued 90-day prohibition

Slid off Silver Star Road and, police say, failed two roadside breath tests

Not having a valid driver’s licence was only part of the problems for a Vernon man.

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP responded to a report of a single-vehicle rollover on Silver Star Road near Forsberg Road at around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

When police arrived on the scene, they were met by a 24-year-old male driver who stated he was coming down from SilverStar Mountain Resort and allegedly hit a patch of black ice, lost control and flipped his vehicle.

“The attending officer entered into an impaired investigation, after the driver displayed signs and symptoms of alcohol consumption,” said RCMP spokesperson Const. Kelly Brett.

“The investigator subsequently provided the driver with a demand, who then provided two samples of his breath roadside, both resulting in a fail.”

Further investigation revealed the male driver did not hold a valid driver’s licence, as it was suspended for failing to attend a mandatory rehab program.

“The driver sustained no injuries as a result of the collision and is very lucky he and other motorists on the road were not injured,” said Brett. “The road coming from the popular ski resort is usually well maintained, however black ice is often hard to see. Après ski is often part of the ski culture, however if you are going to consume alcohol, please arrange for a safe and sober ride home.”

The driver was issued a 90-day driving prohibition under the Motor Vehicle Act and a 30-day vehicle impoundment. He was also issued violation tickets for no driver’s licence and speed relative to conditions.