Man killed in single-vehicle accident near Cherryville

Vernon RCMP are investigating following a fatal accident near Cherryville Thursday evening.

A 56-year-old man was killed as a result of the single-vehicle crash that took place on a forest service road near Cherryville according to a Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP media release.

The crash occurred shortly before 6 p.m., July 16.

“Emergency crews responded, however the incident claimed the life of the sole occupant and driver,” said Cst. Kelly Brett.

The man is believed to be from the Chreighton Valley area.

The investigation into the collision remains ongoing. No further information is available at this time.

Brendan Shykora

