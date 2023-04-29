B.C.’s police watchdog is investigating after a man was shot by Saanich Police April 28, 2023. (Black Press Media)

B.C.’s police watchdog is investigating after a man was shot by Saanich Police April 28, 2023. (Black Press Media)

Driver shot by police during vehicle stop on Vancouver Island

B.C.’s police watchdog investigating, says man in stable condition following surgery

B.C.’s police watchdog is investigating after a man was shot by Saanich Police Friday night (April 28).

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. said in an information bulletin Saturday that Saanich Police stopped a vehicle around 9 p.m. near the 4100-block of Highway 17 (Pat Bay Highway) for an investigation into the breach of a conditional sentence order.

During an “interaction” with police, the driver was shot. IIO does not specify what the interaction was.

The driver was taken to hospital, where he underwent surgery. He is in stable condition in the ICU.

The IIO is asking anyone with relevant information about this incident to contact the witness line toll free at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form at iiobc.ca.

READ MORE: Man injured after being shot by RCMP, police watchdog investigating

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Saanich Police Department

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Former Trudeau Foundation CEO says she resigned after pushback on donation audit
Next story
Ancient ritual, drones, a star-packed concert: What we know about the coronation

Just Posted

The Arts Council of the North Okanagan has announced its upcoming Murder in Peachland fundraiser, which is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at the Schubert Centre. (Submitted photo)
Murder mystery to raise funds for North Okanagan Arts Council

The Penticton Harlequins, blue, and Vernon Jackals, yellow, played to a 15-15 draw on Saturday, April 29, at McNicol Park in Penticton to open the new spring season. (Logan Lockhart- Western News)
PHOTOS: Penticton Harlequins, Vernon Jackals collide on rugby pitch in season opener

Five cars were involved in a crash at 48th Avenue and Highway 97 in Vernon Saturday, April 29, 2023. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Five-car pileup slows traffic at Vernon intersection

Hummingbird feeders need to be cleaned and refilled often to protect the little birds from bacteria and mould. (Karen Siemens photo)
Hummingbirds make their Okanagan homecoming